Rescue crews on scene of fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 544

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road. 

Horry County Fire Rescue has reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

Avoid the area if possible as traffic is blocked. 

Check back here for more information on this developing story. 

