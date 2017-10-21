Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with FCSO. The shooting happened around 11:00 Saturday night on North Green Road off of Highway 341 which is in between Olanta and Lake City. We are working to find out more information on their condition. Stick with us as we work to learn more information. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

