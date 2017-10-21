Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road. 

Horry County Fire Rescue reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 21-year-old Samuel Newcomb, of Murrells Inlet. 

SCHP continues to investigate. 

