Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on Highway 544

COHorry County is home to the only motorsports high school in the nation and now that school is growing. The Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for their new facility.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 544 and Big Block Road. Horry County Fire Rescue has reported this to be a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible as traffic is blocked. @hcfirerescue personnel working a an MC MVA with fatality- Intersection of Rt. 544 and Big Block Rd. Please avoid the area due to traffic. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 2...More >>
The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
