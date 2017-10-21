Myrtle Beach business owner arrested on multiple charges including forgery, tax evasion

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson, who went missing Friday night near the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson, who went missing Friday night near the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Saturday, accused of preparing false tax returns, tax evasion, forgery, and breach of trust. Michael Ray, owner of Litigation Support Services, LLC was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release from SCDOR.More >>
A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Saturday, accused of preparing false tax returns, tax evasion, forgery, and breach of trust. Michael Ray, owner of Litigation Support Services, LLC was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release from SCDOR.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.More >>
The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.More >>
The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>