Conway police searching for missing woman

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.More >>
The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson. Harrellson was last seen Friday night in the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach. He is described as a 6’1” white male, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492 or 911.More >>
A Conway veteran is asking for help so he can visit his dying brother.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
