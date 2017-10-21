Conway missing woman found safe

The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.