Conway missing woman found safe

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has safely located 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch.

Birch was reported missing on Thursday from Dogwood Lane in Conway. 

