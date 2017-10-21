Conway missing woman found safe

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.More >>
Local organizations, law enforcement officers, and city officials teamed up this week to bring awareness to domestic violence and bullying in our community. The groups held a violence summit at Ground Zero Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The event gave the community a chance to talk about violence in Horry County It also helped inspire and empower victims of domestic violence and bullying.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Mullins. According to a news release, two males forcibly entered a home on Ed Smith Road around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Once inside the home, the men demanded money from the victims. One of the suspects was armed.More >>
For the fourth time this season, Coastal Carolina had a chance late and suffered another one-possession loss as Appalachian State scored 20 unanswered points in the second half for a 37-29 victory at Kidd Brewer Stadium.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
Three students were pictured posing with a Confederate flag and a flag supporting President Donald Trump, but it's the caption of the picture that caused the backlash.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
