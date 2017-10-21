Police searching for 16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson.

Harrellson was last seen Friday night in the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.

He is described as a 6’1” white male, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.