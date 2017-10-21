Police searching for 16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police searching for 16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Jesse James Harrellson (Source: BCSO) Jesse James Harrellson (Source: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson.

Harrellson was last seen Friday night in the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.

He is described as a 6’1” white male, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492 or 911.

  • Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on S.C. 707

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-10-21 14:31:00 GMT
    One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

  • Tour seeking to keep spotlight on missing persons makes stop in Grand Strand

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:17 AM EDT2017-10-21 14:17:28 GMT
    The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.

  • Conway police searching for missing woman

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-10-21 14:03:42 GMT
    The Conway Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Amber Whittiker Ross Birch, who is missing from Conway. Birch was last seen Thursday morning on Dogwood Lane wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans. She could be driving a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tags DAD423. Birch is 5’3” and about 170 pounds. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

