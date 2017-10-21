16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach found safe

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
A Conway veteran is asking for help so he can visit his dying brother.More >>
A Conway veteran is asking for help so he can visit his dying brother.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson, who went missing Friday night near the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson, who went missing Friday night near the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Saturday, accused of preparing false tax returns, tax evasion, forgery, and breach of trust. Michael Ray, owner of Litigation Support Services, LLC was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release from SCDOR.More >>
A Myrtle Beach business owner was arrested Saturday, accused of preparing false tax returns, tax evasion, forgery, and breach of trust. Michael Ray, owner of Litigation Support Services, LLC was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, according to a news release from SCDOR.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.More >>
The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >>
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >>