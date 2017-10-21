16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

16-year-old missing from Ocean Isle Beach found safe

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Jesse James Harrellson (Source: BCSO) Jesse James Harrellson (Source: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 16-year-old Jesse James Harrellson, who went missing Friday night near the Water Oaks Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach.

