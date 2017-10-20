Tour seeking to keep spotlight on missing persons makes stop in Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The CUE Center for Missing Person’s road tour is making a stop in the Grand Strand.

The center is holding an event at the O’Reilly’s Auto Store on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. The families of Randy Webster, Brittanee Drexel and Heather Elvis will host the event.

“We appreciate everything the CUE team has done for us. There are so many missing people in this world and I know their hearts are broken, just like mine,” said Loretta Davis, Randy’s mother.

Randy Davis went missing on Jan. 21, 2016. His body was found by the CUE center in May. The Horry County coroner reports that the cause of death has not yet been determined, but is not believed to be a homicide or suicide.

“Your child’s not supposed to go before you. I never dreamed our family would be going through something like this,” said Davis.

