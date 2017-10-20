Vietnam vet raises enough money to book plane ticket to see dying brother one last time

A local veteran is trying to get to Arizona to see his dying brother. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway veteran reached out to the internet, asking for help raising the funds to visit his dying brother in Arizona.

Both Eddie and Johnny Martin served during the Vietnam War.

An Arizona resident, Johnny suffers from a bad case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. He used to weigh close to 200 pounds, but has now dropped to about 75.

Johnny’s diagnosis isn’t good; he’s expected to pass away any day now.

Eddie, a Grand Strand resident, hasn’t seen his brother since 2012. He said he didn't have the money to afford a plane ticket and hotel to make the trip.

With the help of strangers, Eddie raised enough money on Go Fund Me to book a plane ticket to Arizona for Sunday night.

According to Eddie, Johnny has always been a bit of a loner, so he didn't even know if Johnny was still alive.

“I wondered for the past five years if he was dead or alive," Eddie Martin said. "I didn’t know.”

Then, the police recently knocked on Eddie's door to tell him about his brother’s prognosis. He’s now asking for financial assistance to make the trip to see Johnny.

"I know it'll be the last time I see him,” he said. “Our family was a family of six. My mother, father and four children, and Johnny and I are the last two of our immediate family living."

Those who would like to make a contribution can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.