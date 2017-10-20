Vietnam vet asks for help to see dying brother one last time

A local veteran is trying to get to Arizona to see his dying brother. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway veteran is asking for help so he can visit his dying brother.

Both Eddie and Johnny Martin served during the Vietnam War.

An Arizona resident, Johnny suffers from a bad case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. He used to weigh close to 200 pounds, but has now dropped to about 100.

Johnny’s diagnosis isn’t good; he’s expected to pass away any day now.

Eddie, a Grand Strand resident, hasn’t seen his sibling since 2012. He said he doesn’t have the money to afford a plane ticket and hotel to make the trip to see Johnny before his older brother dies.

According to Eddie, Johnny has always been a bit of a loner, so he didn't even know if Johnny was still alive.

Then, the police recently knocked on Eddie's door to tell him about his brother’s prognosis. He’s now asking for financial assistance to make the trip to see Johnny.

"I know it'll be the last time I see him,” Eddie Martin said. “Our family was a family of six. My mother, father and four children, and Johnny and I are the last two of our immediate family living."

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help Eddie raise the money for the trip. Those who would like to make a contribution can do so by clicking here.

