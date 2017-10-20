One injured in shooting in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened Friday night in the Conway area.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call near Live Oak Street and Ninth Avenue at 7:12 p.m.

When police arrived, they were directed to Leonard Avenue and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

