One killed, two others injured in three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 Friday evening. (Source: WMBF News) One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 Friday evening. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to the HCFR, the crash happened at S.C. 707 and Friendship Lane. Two other people were taken to the hospital. One has critical injuries. 

A WMBF viewer sent an email stating S.C. 707 is closed in both directions.

