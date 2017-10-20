One killed, two others injured in three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
It’s taken decades to work on getting the Interstate 73 permit and now the federal government is saying the road can finally be constructed.More >>
It’s taken decades to work on getting the Interstate 73 permit and now the federal government is saying the road can finally be constructed.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice is in Myrtle Beach today, spending time with Representative Jeff Denham from California discussing the future of I-73. Representative Jeff Denham is on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The pair took a helicopter tour around the Grand Strand and saw where I-73 would go.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice is in Myrtle Beach today, spending time with Representative Jeff Denham from California discussing the future of I-73. Representative Jeff Denham is on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The pair took a helicopter tour around the Grand Strand and saw where I-73 would go.More >>
We know you're probably already starting to make dinner plans for your Friday evening, but before you do, you may want to listen up.More >>
We know you're probably already starting to make dinner plans for your Friday evening, but before you do, you may want to listen up.More >>
Florence police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery this week.More >>
Florence police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery this week.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>