One killed, two others injured in three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to the HCFR, the crash happened at S.C. 707 and Friendship Lane. Two other people were taken to the hospital. One has critical injuries.

A WMBF viewer sent an email stating S.C. 707 is closed in both directions.

@hcfirerescue MVA at HWY 707 / FRIENDSHIP LN resulted in a Fatality. 2 addn. patients treated and transported, 1 with critical injuries. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 20, 2017

@hcfirerescue on location at HWY 707 & FRIENDSHIP LN for a MVA involving 3 vehicles. 1 Patient reported trapped and 2 additional patients. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 20, 2017

