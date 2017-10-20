Coroner identifies victim after fatal accident on S.C. 707

One person was killed and one other injured in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 Friday evening. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. 707 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2000 Hyundai was traveling northbound on S.C. 707 and drove left of center, striking a 2004 Ford truck, said SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Southern said the driver of the Hyundai was partially ejected as a result of the crash and died at the scene. It is not yet known if the victim was wearing a seat belt.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 29-year-old Darron MacBrien, originally from Poughkeepsie, NY.

According to Southern, the driver of the Ford truck was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Initial tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue indicated that three vehicles were involved and two other people were injured, one critically.

@hcfirerescue MVA at HWY 707 / FRIENDSHIP LN resulted in a Fatality. 2 addn. patients treated and transported, 1 with critical injuries. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 20, 2017

@hcfirerescue on location at HWY 707 & FRIENDSHIP LN for a MVA involving 3 vehicles. 1 Patient reported trapped and 2 additional patients. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 20, 2017

