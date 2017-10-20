Police seek suspect in Florence armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery this week.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the incident happened on Oct. 18. Javonta Montrell Munford and another unidentified person allegedly went into a home in the 500 block of Stackley Street and forced the residents to turn over everything of value.

Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Brandt said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

