City council candidate: Brooks Myers looks to clean-up downtown; spark interest in art and aquaculture

Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Brooks Myers moved with his parents to Myrtle Beach from Maryland in high school. He grew up in Pine Lakes, and graduated from Myrtle Beach High School. He went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and graduate with a Bachelors of Independent Science and Business of Fine Arts Degree.More >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
