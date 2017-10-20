FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend followed by rain, cooler weather - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend followed by rain, cooler weather

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Above normal temperatures this weekend will cool down once again early next week as another strong cold front moves through. 

Tonight will be clear and pleasant again with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s at the beach, and lower 50s across the Pee Dee. 

It's a rain-free and sunny forecast this weekend with even warmer temperatures moving in. Temperatures will climb to near 80 on the Grand Strand and into the lower 80s inland both Saturday and Sunday. 

The mild weather continues on Monday but clouds and a few showers will be likely as a strong cold front approaches from the west.  The front will push through the region on Tuesday accompanied by a good chance of showers and storms.  With such a contrast in temperatures with the front, and a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere, some of the storms could be on the strong side on Tuesday. 

As the front moves off shore Tuesday night, much cooler weather will once again settle in through the middle and end of next week. 

