Teams take to the field for Week 9 high school football action

Teams take to the field for Week 9 high school football action

North Myrtle Beach took on Wilson during Week 8. (Source: WMBF News) North Myrtle Beach took on Wilson during Week 8. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The penultimate week of the regular high school football season kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

These games are all scheduled for Friday night.

Waccamaw
Loris

Hemingway
Green Sea Floyds

Lugoff-Elgin
Darlington

Socastee
South Florence

GAME OF THE WEEK
Georgetown
Dillon

Latta
Mullins

North Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County

West Florence
Carolina Forest

Wilson
St. James

Aynor
Lake City

Carvers Bay
Johnsonville

Conway
Sumter

Lake View
Creek Bridge

East Clarendon
Hannah-Pamplico

Hartsville
Crestwood

Kingstree
Marion

Lamar
Great Falls

Lewisville
Timmonsville

Augusta Christian
Florence Christian

Dillon Christian
The Carolina Academy

Spartanburg Christian
Trinity-Byrnes

Christian Academy
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Greenwood Christian

