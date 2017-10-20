Restaurant Scorecard: Uncovered food, grease build-up at one spot; another scores a near-perfect 98

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We know you're probably already starting to make dinner plans for your Friday evening, but before you do, you may want to listen up.

From breakfast to pizza to a little night life, WMBF has you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Lenny's Country Kitchen at 1610 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach is known for serving up a breakfast buffet, along with country cooking for lunch and dinner. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them a 72 out of 100.

The report states the restaurant lost points for not having a certified person in charge at the establishment. Inspectors also found food at improper temperatures and some undated food. Some pastries in the prep area were stored uncovered and scoops were observed with handles down in the flour.

Additionally, the dish washing machine door wasn't closing properly and some equipment handles had grease and food build-up.

If pizza is your ideal buffet, Cici's Pizza at 3533 Northgate Road in Myrtle Beach scored an 88. Inspectors said the restaurant lost points for not having a certified person in charge on board. A consecutive violation for food not property cooled in the walk-in cooler was noted, as was some food not being held at the proper temperature on the buffet line.

Are you looking for authentic German-Austrian food? Cafe Old Vienna at 1604 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach has been in business for 20 years, according to their website.

DHEC inspectors gave them an 88 after finding a consecutive violation for improper food temperatures, as well as improper date markings on stored foods, and some improper cooling methods and labels.

Finally, if you're looking for a little dancing and nightlife with libations and a late-night snack, inspectors gave a near-perfect 98 to 2001 Night Club. The club, located at 920 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach, has been spinning tunes and drinks for more than three decades.

Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

