Third man charged in Marion shooting that killed one, injured another

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A third person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Marion that left one man dead and another person injured.

According to information from Marion Police Lt. Tony Flowers, Kentrell Da’shon Thompson, 20, of Nichols, was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within the city limits and unlawful carrying.

Online records from the Marion County Detention Center state Thompson was still in jail Friday under no bond.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Pickens Street on Sept. 14 and resulted in the death of 29-year-old Freddie Woodberry and the injury of another person, according to Flowers.

Lance Killings and Devante Legette were both previously arrested for the shooting.

According to jail records, Killings, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was still in jail Friday under no bond.

Legette, 22, remains incarcerated under no bond for counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within the city limits and unlawful carrying, according to jail records.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.