CCU’s Moglia signed new deal more than one month into leave

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has a contract keeping him with the school through the 2021 season. The updated contract is dated August 29. Moglia signed it September 9.

Moglia announced a five-month medical sabbatical July 28. Offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell was named the team’s interim head coach.

Moglia’s new contract is for a $400,000 base salary to be reviewed annually by the university’s president. His initial contract signed in 2012 had a base salary of $175,000.

The updated document also comes with a new set of incentives for the head coach. Moglia stands to make $25,000 if his team’s APR, academic progress rate as measured and reported to the NCAA, falls between 950 and 965. That bonus increases to $50,000 if the APR is between 966 and 980 and goes up to $75,000 if the APR is better than 981.

The team’s APR hit an all-time high at 979 in the 2016-17 academic year.

The contract also contains bonuses for on-field accomplishments. A winning record this season would net Moglia $50,000. That incentive goes away next season, replaced by a $75,000 bowl invitation bonus.

A win in a bowl game is worth $100,000, the same for a division title and conference title. A top 50 ranking would land Moglia a $150,000 bonus and a top 25 ranking bumps that up to $250,000.

CCU athletic director Matt Hogue confirmed with WMBF News Moglia would receive any of these bonuses during his medical sabbatical.

The school is responsible for a $200,000, 50 percent of base salary, buyout if it chooses to terminate Moglia.

If Moglia is hired to coach at a Group of 5 school, Football Bowl Subdivision schools not in the ACC, Big Ten, Big XII, SEC or PAC12, during his contract, he would owe CCU $400,000, 100 percent of his base salary. Moglia is also obligated to notify the school if he becomes interested in another coaching position.

Dig Deeper: See Moglia's complete contract in the PDF file below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.