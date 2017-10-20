CCU’s Moglia signed new deal more than one month into leave

It’s illegal to sell venison in South Carolina, but there’s a catch. The WMBF Investigates team looked into the issue after a viewer asked why Arby’s will be allowed to sell its venison sandwich across the state starting Saturday.More >>
This is a first-hand account written by WMBF News' Assignment Desk Manager Robert Blomquist about his experience as "Principal for a Day" at Horry County Schools' Lakewood Elementary earlier this week.More >>
Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An Horry County woman who was reported missing in Lexington County on Thursday has been found safe.More >>
The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
