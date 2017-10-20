Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.

If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.