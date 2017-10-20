Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Florence Police) (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD. 

If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:20:04 GMT
    (Source: BCSO)(Source: BCSO)

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

  • Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:18:29 GMT
    (Source: Florence Police)(Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

  • Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:11:21 GMT
    Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly