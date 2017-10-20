Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD.

On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value.

Munford is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved.