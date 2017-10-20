Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police) Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD.

On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value.

Munford is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:20:04 GMT
    (Source: BCSO)(Source: BCSO)

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

  • Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:18:29 GMT
    (Source: Florence Police)(Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

  • Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:11:21 GMT
    Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly