Armed robbery suspect caught in Florence County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department have arrested Javonta Montrell Munford, according to online jail records. Munford was wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD.

On October 1, the 22-year-old and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value.

Munford was booked at the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday and has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery. 

