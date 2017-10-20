Six arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Leon Deal , 41, of Oak Island, was charged with possession of video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct server based electronic game, and gambling.

, 41, of Oak Island, was charged with possession of video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct server based electronic game, and gambling. Kevin Lyle Holcombe , 45, of Sunset Beach, and Timothy Edward Holcombe , 49, of Ocean Isle Beach were charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, electronic sweepstakes, continuing criminal enterprise, and felony conspiracy.

, 45, of Sunset Beach, and , 49, of Ocean Isle Beach were charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, electronic sweepstakes, continuing criminal enterprise, and felony conspiracy. Amie Lyn Gundrum-Gray, 55, of Sunset Beach, was charged with possession of video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct server based electronic game, and gambling.

55, of Sunset Beach, was charged with possession of video gaming machines, promote, operate, or conduct server based electronic game, and gambling. Claudia Lyndsay McGowan , 36, of Shallotte, was charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, felony conspiracy, and continuing criminal enterprise.

, 36, of Shallotte, was charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, felony conspiracy, and continuing criminal enterprise. Alvin Bryan Willis , 62, of Shallotte, was charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, operating/possessing gambling devices, and continuing criminal enterprise.

, 62, of Shallotte, was charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, operating/possessing gambling devices, and continuing criminal enterprise. Winfred Wesley Watson, 71, Clemmons, was charged with gambling, operating five or more video gaming machines, felony conspiracy, and continuing criminal enterprise. Watson turned himself in to Forsyth County officials on Thursday and was issued a promise to appear in lieu of bond.

The other six suspects were booked at the Brunswick County Detention Facility and later released on bond.

Sixteen search warrants were executed at various locations throughout the county. 387 video gaming machines and over $250,000 in cash were seized.

Shallotte Police Department, Ocean Isle Beach Police Department, Sunset Beach Police Department, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the FBI Coastal Criminal Enterprise Task Force assisted in this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

