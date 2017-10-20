Darlington looks for answers to sewer woes

The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value.More >>
Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has a contract keeping him with the school through the 2021 season. The updated contract is dated August 29. Moglia signed it September 9. Moglia announced a five-month medical sabbatical July 28.More >>
A third person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Marion that left one man dead and another injured.More >>
Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A plan is in the works to continue making improvements to water and sewer. In 2016, WMBF News showed you concerns residents had with specific portions of the city’s water and sewer system. This past Tuesday, the city got back three construction bids detailing costs associated with the repairs.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
