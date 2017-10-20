Laurinburg man charged with murder after June shooting death of 16-year-old

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man is now behind bars following a shooting death of a 16-year-old in June.

44-year-old Curley Jacobs has been charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Rodney McDuffie Jr., according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McDuffie was shot on June 16 while driving down Jump Road in Laurinburg. An investigation determined he was shot by someone outside of the vehicle.

Jacobs was a person of interest in the case and was arrested on September 29 on unrelated charges. After an investigation, enough evidence was found to tie Jacobs to McDuffie’s death.

Jacobs is currently being held without bond.

