Laurinburg man charged with murder after June shooting death of - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Laurinburg man charged with murder after June shooting death of 16-year-old

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Curley Jacobs (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office) Curley Jacobs (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man is now behind bars following a shooting death of a 16-year-old in June.

44-year-old Curley Jacobs has been charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Rodney McDuffie Jr., according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McDuffie was shot on June 16 while driving down Jump Road in Laurinburg. An investigation determined he was shot by someone outside of the vehicle.

Jacobs was a person of interest in the case and was arrested on September 29 on unrelated charges. After an investigation, enough evidence was found to tie Jacobs to McDuffie’s death.

Jacobs is currently being held without bond. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Seven arrested on felony gaming charges after Brunswick County investigation

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:20:04 GMT
    (Source: BCSO)(Source: BCSO)

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

    Six people have been arrested on felony gaming charges after an undercover investigation in Brunswick County, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. 

    More >>

  • Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Woman wanted for questioning regarding several Walmart thefts in Florence

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:18:29 GMT
    (Source: Florence Police)(Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a woman wanted for questioning regarding multiple shopliftings at the Walmart on South Irby Street, according to a release from the FPD.  If you have information on the identity of the woman pictured, you’re asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372). 

    More >>

  • Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-10-20 17:11:21 GMT
    Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)Javonta Montrell Munford (Source: Florence Police)

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>

    The Florence Police Department is searching for Javonta Montrell Munford. Munford is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a violent crime, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with FPD. On October 1, Munford and another unidentified person allegedly entered a house on Stackley Street and forced the residents to give them anything of value. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly