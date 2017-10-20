SC surgeon who operated on dozens of Vegas shooting victims invi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC surgeon who operated on dozens of Vegas shooting victims invited to meet the president

Dr. Ben Davis (far right), and his children (front right) distribute cards made by students at the Lowcountry Prep. School to hospital staff and patients in Las Vegas. (Source: Maureen Davis via Facebook) Dr. Ben Davis (far right), and his children (front right) distribute cards made by students at the Lowcountry Prep. School to hospital staff and patients in Las Vegas. (Source: Maureen Davis via Facebook)
Dr. Davis gives his kids a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sunrise Hospital (Source: Maureen Davis) Dr. Davis gives his kids a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sunrise Hospital (Source: Maureen Davis)
Dr. Davis' kids check out one of the hospitals operating robots. (Source: Maureen Davis) Dr. Davis' kids check out one of the hospitals operating robots. (Source: Maureen Davis)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.

Dr. Ben Davis and five trauma surgeons at the Las Vegas hospital operated on 95 patients in the first 24 hours after the tragic shooting that left 58 dead and 546 injured, according to a news release from the Lowcountry Preparatory School, which Dr. Davis’ two children attend. In the following hours, he and the other surgeons operated on 214 patients and triaged countless others.

Dr. Davis told media outlets that he “was just doing his job and was so appreciative of every employee in the hospital that night who worked tirelessly together to help those in crisis,” the release states.

Last week, Dr. Davis’ wife Maureen, and their children Madeleine and Jack, flew to Las Vegas to provide family respite, the release continues. The family spent time with the victims still at the hospital’s ICU fighting for their lives, and their families. Madeline’s class at Lowcountry Preparatory school created 40 cards that were hand-delivered to those patients. Dr. Davis also gave his family a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital, showing off how robots aid in operations.

By coincide, in one of the photos taken by Maureen of their kids showing the cards to the hospital staff, a banner thanking Tidelands Health can be seen in the background. Tidelands Health worked with an Olive Garden in Las Vegas to distribute hot meals to the hospital staff in the days following the shooting.

This week, Dr. Davis’ family was invited to Washington D.C. for a private tour of the White House on Wednesday, October 25, and to meet President Trump, the release states. Congressman Tom Rice will also give the family a private tour of the Senate.

“Lowcountry Preparatory School is so very proud of one of our fathers who commutes to Las Vegas to provide trauma surgery and then returns to Murrells Inlet to be with his family,” the school’s release states.  “We are honored to call him a local hero!”

