Congressman Tom Rice visits the Grand Strand, takes helicopter ride over future I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice is in Myrtle Beach today, spending time with Representative Jeff Denham from California discussing the future of I-73.

Representative Jeff Denham is on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The pair took a helicopter tour around the Grand Strand and saw where I-73 would go.

“This interstate will help create jobs and grow our economy now as well as restore opportunity for generations to come,” said Rice on a Facebook post.

