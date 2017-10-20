Conway brings in record numbers for annual Downtown Ghost Walk

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -- The Annual Conway Ghost Walk kicked off this weekend, right in time for the Halloween season.

The event is put on by Conway Downtown Alive, a group of locals preserving the history of downtown Conway in unique and festive ways.

One of those events being the Ghost Walk, which is already sold out, but don't worry - there are still plenty of other fun events going on later this year.

The Ghost Walk is a three-night event and is expected to bring 1,500 people to the city in total, which would be a record for the event.

Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Downtown Alive, said the group is always looking for more creative ways to bring new faces to Conway and is thrilled about this weekend's event and turn out.

“During the summer we tell people we are the sunburn destination, go to the beach and enjoy everything the beach has to offer, then come to downtown Conway and enjoy riverfront, our history and outdoor events,” said Howard.

The next big event in Conway will be next weekend, that is the Pizza Run, a two-mile relay race that involves eating an entire pizza before crossing the finish line.

There will also be the Snowball Drop and the Rivertown Christmas Celebration later in December.

Related Story;

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.