Conway brings in record numbers for annual Downtown Ghost Walk

Congressman Tom Rice is in Myrtle Beach today, spending time with Representative Jeff Denham from California discussing the future of I-73. Representative Jeff Denham is on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The pair took a helicopter tour around the Grand Strand and saw where I-73 would go.More >>
The Annual Conway Ghost Walk kicked off this weekend, right in time for the Halloween season. The event is put on by Conway Downtown Alive, a group of locals preserving the history of downtown Conway in unique and festive ways. One of those events being the Ghost Walk, which is already sold out, but don't worry there are still plenty of other fun events going on later this year.More >>
Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a suspect in a larceny case. According to a post on their Facebook page, the larceny occurred on October 14 around 5:00 p.m. near Chanticleer Hall. If you can identify this suspect or have any information, please call 843-349-2224 or you can text an anonymous tip to 843-349-8477.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378. According to a tweet from HCFR, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway which is in Conway. 4 people are being treated for injuries, however, no one is believed to be in critical condition. Check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.More >>
