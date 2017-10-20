CCU seeking information on larceny suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a suspect in a larceny case.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the larceny occurred on October 14 around 5:00 p.m. near Chanticleer Hall.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information, please call 843-349-2224 or you can text an anonymous tip to 843-349-8477.

