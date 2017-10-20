4 injured after multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378

Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378. According to a tweet from HCFR, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway which is in Conway. 4 people are being treated for injuries, however, no one is believed to be in critical condition. Check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.More >>
After asking for a cup of water to take his medication, one man is now behind bars for armed robbery. According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, 25-year-old Corey Bellamy knocked on the door of a house on 27th Avenue North Thursday afternoon. Bellamy reportedly asked the person who opened the door for a cup of water to take his medication, which he held up to show.More >>
After an extensive narcotic investigation, the Bennettsville Police Department arrested 12 people on drug charges. The undercover investigation began months ago within the city limits of Bennettsville. On Thursday, all of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews had a busy night Thursday responding to three separate incidents. According to a post on their Facebook page, around 8:00 crews were called to Sea Mountain Highway and North Ocean Blvd. for the report of a natural gas smell. SCEG&G was called to the scene to assist.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
