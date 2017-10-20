4 injured after multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

4 injured after multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 378.

According to a tweet from HCFR, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway which is in Conway.

4 people are being treated for injuries, however, no one is believed to be in critical condition.

