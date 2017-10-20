He asked for a cup of water to take his medication, now he's behind bars for armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After asking for a cup of water to take his medication, one man is now behind bars for armed robbery.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, 25-year-old Corey Bellamy knocked on the door of a house on 27th Avenue North Thursday afternoon.

Bellamy reportedly asked the person who opened the door for a cup of water to take his medication, which he held up to show.

The person inside the home, who according to the report, used to live with Bellamy, told him to come back later.

Bellamy insisted he needed to take his medicine, and the person inside the home brought him a cup of water.

After taking the water, Bellamy reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and told them to get on the floor. After entering the home, a different person in the home stated Bellamy shouted, “give me everything you have.”

Bellamy then took $10 and a phone from the second victim.

Bellamy is being charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, possession of marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

