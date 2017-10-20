He asked for a cup of water to take his medication, now he's behind bars for armed robbery

After asking for a cup of water to take his medication, one man is now behind bars for armed robbery. According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, 25-year-old Corey Bellamy knocked on the door of a house on 27th Avenue North Thursday afternoon. Bellamy reportedly asked the person who opened the door for a cup of water to take his medication, which he held up to show.More >>
After an extensive narcotic investigation, the Bennettsville Police Department arrested 12 people on drug charges. The undercover investigation began months ago within the city limits of Bennettsville. On Thursday, all of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews had a busy night Thursday responding to three separate incidents. According to a post on their Facebook page, around 8:00 crews were called to Sea Mountain Highway and North Ocean Blvd. for the report of a natural gas smell. SCEG&G was called to the scene to assist.
A lawsuit filed by three servers against a Myrtle Beach restaurant alleging improper procedures that deal with tips is expected to go to trial in the first half of 2018.
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Mullins.
The student's mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
