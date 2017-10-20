12 arrested in Bennettsville after undercover narcotics investigation

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – After an extensive narcotic investigation, the Bennettsville Police Department arrested 12 people on drug charges.

The undercover investigation began months ago within the city limits of Bennettsville.

On Thursday, all of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Charges are as follows:

Frank McLaurin - Distribution of Crack Cocaine (1count)

La Eric Dupree – Distribution of Crack Cocaine (1 count)

Melvin Smith – Distribution of Crack cocaine (1 count)

Michael Pratt – Distribution of Crack (1 count) Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Nykeya Covington – Distribution of Crack Cocaine (1 count)

Pamela Webb – Distribution of Crack Cocaine (1 count)

Patrick Broughton - Distribution of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

Reggie Coit - Distribution of Crack Cocaine (1 count)

Rodney Hudson – Distribution of Marijuana (2 counts)

Shericka Graves – Distribution of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

Teddy Hudson – Distribution of Marijuana

Donnie Baker – Distribution of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

The Bennettsville Police Department was assisted by the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon.

