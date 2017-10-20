Busy night for North Myrtle Beach rescue crews after three calls including natural gas leak

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews had a busy night Thursday responding to three separate incidents.

According to a post on their Facebook page, around 8:00 crews were called to Sea Mountain Highway and North Ocean Blvd. for the report of a natural gas smell. SCEG&G was called to the scene to assist. The source of the smell was determined to be coming from a business that had closed for the season. It took about two hours to ventilate the building.

While crews were working on that scene, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a possible structure fire on Possum Trot Road around 9 p.m. This scene was shortly cleared, as they found smoke in an apartment coming from a pot on the stove.

Around 10:00 p.m., crews then responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.