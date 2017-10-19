Police investigate Pee Dee shooting that injured one

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Mullins.

According to Mullins Police Capt. Joe Graham, the shooting happened on Bay Street around 9 p.m. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital, he added.

Graham said there are persons of interest, but no one is in custody at this time.

