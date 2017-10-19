Dinosaur exhibit debuts at Brookgreen Gardens this weekend

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Starting this weekend, dinosaurs will take over Brookgreen Gardens.

WMBF News got a sneak peek at the gardens’ brand new dinosaur exhibit Thursday afternoon.

Attendees will be able to check out 17 animatronic dinosaurs in what Brookgreen is calling both an educational and entertaining experience for the entire family.

There's even a dinosaur dissection lab where kids can check out realistic-looking dinosaur body parts.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids over four, on top of admission to the gardens.

