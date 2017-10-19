Pee Dee school receives $10K donation to purchase classroom supplies

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school received a nice gift from Burlington Stores on Thursday.

McLaurin Elementary School in Florence School District One received a $10,000 donation in celebration of Burlington's new store in Florence.

The assembly took place Thursday morning at the school. The donation will be divided equally among the teachers to purchase new supplies for each classroom.

“Burlington does this because we take great pride in the community we go into,” said Richard Tourtillotte, Burlington’s general manager.

We want to be involved in all the communities and accept them as part of our family and be part of theirs.”

Burlington, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.com, makes a donation in each market they open a new store location.

The Burlington store in Florence is located at Magnolia Mall.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.