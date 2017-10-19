Multiple crews respond to reported structure fire in North Myrtl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple crews respond to reported structure fire in North Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple units have responded to a structure fire in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tweet said multiple HCFR units are assisting North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue in the 1000 block of Possum Trot Road.

No other information was immediately available. WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide further details as they come in.

