Multiple crews respond to reported structure fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple units have responded to a structure fire in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The tweet said multiple HCFR units are assisting North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue in the 1000 block of Possum Trot Road.

No other information was immediately available. WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide further details as they come in.

Multiple @hcfirerescue units assisting @NMBFireRescueSC at 1100 POSSUM TROT RD for a structural fire. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 20, 2017

