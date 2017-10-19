Child suffering from night terrors, memory loss following fall from daycare playset, parents say

A 3-year-old continues to recuperate after falling from the top of a daycare's playset. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Department of Social Services is still investigating after a 3-year-old fell from the top of a playset at the Bright Beginnings Daycare in The Market Common.

Video shows the girl fall seven feet, with no supervision in sight. Her parents say the daycare told them their daughter, Melissa, only fell from the slide.

Melissa’s parents say she has been diagnosed with post-concussive syndrome, and suffers from night terrors and memory loss. Doctors tell the family it could be a year until the child is back to herself.

A former employee of the daycare reported another incident of neglect.

Jerra Raymo says her seven-week-old baby was left strapped in a car seat at the daycare.

“When I walked up front, I was going to make copies and I saw the video that the back of her car seat was facing the camera and I saw a little hand go in the air,” said Raymo.

Raymo said her baby was left in the car seat for several hours.

“She was crying and she was covered all over in poop,” said Raymo.“I don’t understand why she was left because there’s cribs in there, there’s bouncy chairs and mats she could have been taken out on.”

Raymo said that when she confronted the daycare owner about the incident, she was asked to grab her belongings and leave.

"I was told to leave. My child and I were told to get our stuff and leave, so lots of questions unanswered on why she did leave her in the car seat," Raymo said.

Staff at Bright Beginnings Daycare said that since the investigation is ongoing, they cannot comment on the case.

