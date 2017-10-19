Bank staff returning almost two months after two employees killed in robbery

Staff are returning to the CresCom Bank in Conway following a deadly August robbery. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Nearly two months after a bank robbery took the lives of two employees, staff is returning to the CresCom Bank in downtown Conway.

A spokesman said employees are back at the branch, but they're still working to get settled back in. An announcement on the bank's official reopening is set to be released Monday.

Katie Skeen and Donna Major were killed on Aug. 21 when police say 32-year-old Brandon Council shot them during a bank robbery.

Along with working at CresCom, Skeen and Major were both wives and mothers. There is now a permanent rock garden memorial outside the bank in their honor.

On Wednesday, Council's trial was delayed until at least December. Federal court schedules stated jury selection was originally set to begin Oct. 26.

The allegations in the case make Council eligible to face the death penalty, although prosecutors have not yet announced if they will seek it.

