Police confiscate almost two pounds of pot during traffic stop, driver arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two bags of marijuana were recovered during a Myrtle Beach traffic stop (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Almost two pounds of marijuana were confiscated during a traffic stop in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle while patrolling his area.

The officer eventually learned the owner of the vehicle was wanted for second-degree assault, according to MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was arrested on the active warrant.

According to Crosby, the officer also found two bags of marijuana weighing approximately 896.3 grams, or 1.98 pounds.

The name of the suspect will be released once the booking process is complete.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.