Police confiscate almost two pounds of pot during traffic stop, driver arrested

A drug investigation in Myrtle Beach ended with five people arrested and several thousands of dollars seized.More >>
A drug investigation in Myrtle Beach ended with five people arrested and several thousands of dollars seized.More >>
Almost two pounds of marijuana were confiscated during a traffic stop in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Almost two pounds of marijuana were confiscated during a traffic stop in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
How do you send a hot meal from 2,300 miles away? Local nurses in the Critical Care Unit of Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital figured it out when they sent food to nurses at a Las Vegas hospital after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.More >>
How do you send a hot meal from 2,300 miles away? Local nurses in the Critical Care Unit of Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital figured it out when they sent food to nurses at a Las Vegas hospital after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.More >>
An SUV struck a pedestrian in Florence in Saturday then drove off; police are asking the public’s help in locating the driver. At about 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers from Florence Police South Cashua Drive in reference to a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian, according to a news release from the department.More >>
An SUV struck a pedestrian in Florence in Saturday then drove off; police are asking the public’s help in locating the driver. At about 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers from Florence Police South Cashua Drive in reference to a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian, according to a news release from the department.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>