Myrtle Beach police develop plan for possible carbon monoxide in vehicles

Myrtle Beach police examined their vehicles after Ford reported there could be carbon monoxide in their Explorers. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than 2,700 complaints of possible carbon monoxide in Ford Explorers.

The Center for Auto Safety is demanding the manufacturer recall more than 1.3 million vehicles.

"Consumers need to know this can be potentially very dangerous," said Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety. "It presents symptoms (such) as nausea. It presents like you have the flu. You don't even know what's going on and all of a sudden you are drowsy, behind the wheel with you and your children."

In an effort to pump the brakes on a recall, Ford officials said in a statement they're "confident in our current methods for quickly identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues".

Ford has sold many vehicles to law enforcement agencies. Here on the Grand Strand, Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department said his department has taken steps to protect themselves.

"When we learned of this information, we took a proactive step to going out and getting some readers and placing those in various cars, gauging the meter that it was giving off for the carbon monoxide, and then switching those out to other vehicles to ensure those officers were not in danger as they were patrolling the streets," Crosby said.

Levine continues to show a sense of urgency.

"It can be dangerous," he said. "People need to get this fixed and Ford needs to recall the vehicles."

Myrtle Beach police are confident in their plan.

"We put them in 10 of our vehicles then we switched those out to 10 other vehicles and as of this date, we haven't had any type of emission problems and officers have not reported any problems with their vehicles," Crosby said.

