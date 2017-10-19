Police searching for driver of SUV that struck pedestrian Saturday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Google Maps Street View image of S. Cashua Drive where the pedestrian was reportedly struck. (Source: Google Maps)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An SUV struck a pedestrian in Florence in Saturday then drove off; police are asking the public’s help in locating the driver.

At about 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officers from Florence Police South Cashua Drive in reference to a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian, according to a news release from the department.

On arrival, officers learned a black or dark-colored, older-model, two-door Ford Explorer SUV struck a pedestrian and then drove east on Evans Street, the release states. The vehicle was driven by a black male in his 30s, possible with short hair, police said.

The victim was struck while crossing the road near 130 S. Cashua Drive, near the Wash Tub laundry, officials stated. The victim was taken to the hospital, and remains there at this time.

The collision is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers: 1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372.

