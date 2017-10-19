City council candidates: Lowder 'taking your voice to city council' as he works for re-election

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
