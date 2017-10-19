Teen to be charged for bringing airsoft pistol to Lumberton High - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teen to be charged for bringing airsoft pistol to Lumberton High School

Google Street View image of Lumberton High School. (Source: Google Maps) Google Street View image of Lumberton High School. (Source: Google Maps)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old student will be charged for bringing an airsoft pistol to Lumberton High School on Wednesday.

The male student was found at the school with what was thought to be a firearm, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department. On close examination, it was found to be an airsoft pistol.

The teen will be charged for having the weapon on campus, the release states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

