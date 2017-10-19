Teen to be charged for bringing airsoft pistol to Lumberton High School

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old student will be charged for bringing an airsoft pistol to Lumberton High School on Wednesday.

The male student was found at the school with what was thought to be a firearm, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department. On close examination, it was found to be an airsoft pistol.

The teen will be charged for having the weapon on campus, the release states.

