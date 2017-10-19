67-year-old man charged for distributing child pornography

A 67-year-old Loris man has been charged for allegedly distributing child pornography. Paul Hajba, Jr., was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
Midway Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Josh Carney died Thursday morning after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Carney was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June.More >>
The fatal wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 near Blackwelder Road. Troopers confirmed one person was killed but did not give further details.More >>
The civil lawsuit filed by Nye’s Pharmacy of Conway, Inc. against Conway Cultural Development Corporation on October 12, claiming the CCDC was wrongfully withholding some of the original circa 1952 letters from the pharmacy’s iconic sign, was dismissed this morning in Conway Magistrate Court.More >>
A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media. Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
