67-year-old man charged for distributing child pornography

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A 67-year-old Loris man has been charged for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Paul Hajba, Jr., was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. It is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest., the release states Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.