Midway Fire Rescue battalion chief dies after being diagnosed with cancer in June

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Josh Carney died Thursday morning after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Carney was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June.

A Facebook post by Midway Fire Rescue states:

While it hurts, our hearts let’s take some relief by knowing that his pain and struggles are over and he is truly in a better place.

The coming days, weeks, and months will be tough but I think we can pull from the words from his wife Lillian and BC Josh Carney recently shared with us.

Lillian spoke of faith, hope, and love. Faith that there is a greater plan and this is part of it, hope for a better future, and love for each other. BC Carney gave us very direct instructions in a letter to “make sure you are jumping out of your socks to help each other”.

Arrangements for Battalion Chief Josh Carney is forth coming in the next several days.