Midway Fire Rescue battalion chief dies after being diagnosed with cancer in June

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Josh Carney died Thursday morning after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Carney was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June.

A Facebook post by Midway Fire Rescue states:

While it hurts, our hearts let’s take some relief by knowing that his pain and struggles are over and he is truly in a better place.

The coming days, weeks, and months will be tough but I think we can pull from the words from his wife Lillian and BC Josh Carney recently shared with us.

Lillian spoke of faith, hope, and love. Faith that there is a greater plan and this is part of it, hope for a better future, and love for each other. BC Carney gave us very direct instructions in a letter to “make sure you are jumping out of your socks to help each other”.

Arrangements for Battalion Chief Josh Carney is forth coming in the next several days.

Carney served in the United States Air Force as an airport firefighter at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington D.C. before joining Midway Fire Rescue 15 years ago, according to a Facebook post from the department. Carney and his wife Lillian have one daughter together; she was recently adopted to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.

Midway Fire Rescue raised thousands for Carney and his family through GoFundMe and several donation campaigns in the last several months. A BBQ Benefit is scheduled for Thursday, November 2 at Moe’s Original Bar B Que.

