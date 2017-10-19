Florence Co. man charged for sending nude pic to child on social media

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media.

Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. It is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Lake Nation Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

