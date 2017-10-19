FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues winter outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Forecasters from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have released the U.S. winter season outlook.

The forecast calls for the chance of warmer and drier than normal conditions from December through February across much of the southern U.S. including the Carolinas. Below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation are most likely across the northern U.S. and the Pacific Northwest.

One of the main drivers in this winter's weather pattern will likely be La Nina. La Nina is a cooling of the Pacific waters near the coast of South America and is the opposite of El Nino which is a warming of the waters in that region. NOAA indicates a 55 to 65% chance of La Nina developing during the winter months.

“If La Nina conditions develop, we predict it will be weak and potentially short-lived, but it could still shape the character of the upcoming winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Typical La Nina patterns during winter include above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures along the Northern Tier of the U.S. and below normal precipitation and drier conditions across the South.”

So does this mean we'll be basking in sunshine and 70s all winter? Absolutely not.

Winter's in the Carolinas are typically highly variable with bouts of alternating cold and warmth, wet and dry. While the upcoming winter may overall tend to be milder and drier than normal, that does not mean we can't see periods of very cold and wet weather. Take last January for example. The morning of January 9th saw a temperatures of 19° in Myrtle Beach. Just 8 days later, the afternoon temperature soared to 78°.

For you snow lovers - keep in mind just how rare snow is this part of the Carolinas but it's not unheard of. Even in a generally warmer and drier than normal winter, the right combination of a brief cold snap and the right storm track can bring wintry weather to the region.

The average yearly snowfall in Myrtle Beach is only one inch, and snow accumulating snow typically falls every few years. The most recent winter storms to impact the region were back to back winter storms in January of 2014 that brought a mix of damaging ice, sleet and snow accumulations around an inch.

The largest snowfall ever recorded in Myrtle Beach was the famous White Christmas snowstorm of 1989 when 14 inches of snow fell. The last snowfall accumulation over an inch was in February 2010 when 3 to 4 inches fell across the Grand Strand.