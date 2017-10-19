FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues winter outlook

A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department. Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2 month old victim.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) officials are encouraging people to be aware of earthquakes and how to prepare in case one strikes our state. On Thursday October 19th at 10:19AM, the signal to begin the earthquake drill will be broadcast across the NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast media.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is growing as a tourist destination, bringing in nearly 18 million people each year. Part of that is due sports tourism along the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which was designed to increase sports tourism in Myrtle Beach is looking to increase their numbers of sports tourism, particularly during the shoulder season.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
