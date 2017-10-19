Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center) Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report.

Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree.

Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault. The victim’s mother noticed that her daughter’s bedroom door was locked which the mother noted was unusual. Upon gaining entry to the bedroom, Hunt and the victim were allegedly under the covers and nude from the waist down. An open condom wrapper was on the bed next to the suspect. After the suspect “quickly pulled up his pants,” he was brought to the living room where law enforcement was contacted, the report stated.

Hunt told officers responding to the incident multiple times that he was sorry. The suspect told officers that the two did not have sex, but “just fooled around a little.” Hunt allegedly entered the residence through a window, according to the incident report.

In a statement to law enforcement, the suspect admitted to sexual conduct with the victim.

Hunt is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence Co. man charged for sending nude pic to child on social media

    Florence Co. man charged for sending nude pic to child on social media

    Thursday, October 19 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-10-19 18:09:38 GMT
    Brock Bladen Garrett. (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)Brock Bladen Garrett. (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)

    A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media. Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media. Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

    More >>

  • Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

    Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:43:32 GMT
    Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Lenada De'erick Hunt (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report. Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree. Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault.

    More >>

    A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report. Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree. Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault.

    More >>

  • Baby hospitalized due to brain bleed, broken femur; man arrested for assault, neglect

    Baby hospitalized due to brain bleed, broken femur; man arrested for assault, neglect

    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:39:41 GMT
    Zackary Adam Callihan (Source: Horry County Detention Center)Zackary Adam Callihan (Source: Horry County Detention Center)

    A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department. Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2 month old victim.

    More >>

    A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department. Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2 month old victim.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly