Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report.

Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree.

Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault. The victim’s mother noticed that her daughter’s bedroom door was locked which the mother noted was unusual. Upon gaining entry to the bedroom, Hunt and the victim were allegedly under the covers and nude from the waist down. An open condom wrapper was on the bed next to the suspect. After the suspect “quickly pulled up his pants,” he was brought to the living room where law enforcement was contacted, the report stated.

Hunt told officers responding to the incident multiple times that he was sorry. The suspect told officers that the two did not have sex, but “just fooled around a little.” Hunt allegedly entered the residence through a window, according to the incident report.

In a statement to law enforcement, the suspect admitted to sexual conduct with the victim.

Hunt is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

