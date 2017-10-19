Conway man admits to sexual conduct with girl he met on Facebook

A 20-year-old Florence County man was arrested for allegedly sending a nude image to a minor on social media. Brock Bladen Garrett, of Scranton, SC, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 on one charge disseminating of obscene material to a person twelve years of age or younger, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
A Conway man has been arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor he met on Facebook, according to a Horry County incident report. Lenada De’erick Hunt, 20, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor 11-14 years of age, second degree. Officers responded to a residence in Longs on Oct. 18 in reference to an alleged assault.More >>
A Longs man has been arrested for suspected neglect of a child, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department. Zackary Adam Callihan, 28, has been charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. On October 3, police dispatch transferred a call from Charleston reporting suspected abuse against a 2 month old victim.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
One person has died after a shooting Thursday morning near the Breakers Gas Station on Harry Byrd Highway in the Darlington area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
